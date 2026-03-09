UTEP’s Adams Picks Up All-CUSA Honorable Mention, Amaniyo Named CUSA Sixth Player of the Year

DALLAS, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball had two student-athletes recognized for their performances this season as Portia Adams and Mary Moses Amaniyo earned Conference USA postseason honors, the league office announced Monday. Adams was named All-CUSA Honorable Mention, while Amaniyo was selected as the Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year.

The honors mark the sixth consecutive season the Miners have had at least one student-athlete receive a Conference USA postseason award.

Portia Adams – All-CUSA Honorable Mention

Senior guard Portia Adams earned All-Conference USA Honorable Mention after leading the Miners with 11.6 points per game while also pacing the team in assists (2.7) and three-point percentage (40.2). Adams appeared in all 29 games, making 28 starts, and averaged 26.6 minutes per contest.

She recorded 19 double-figure scoring performances, including four games with 20 or more points, and led UTEP in scoring 13 times this season. Adams posted a season-high 23 points on two occasions during conference play, including a 23-point, six-rebound, six-assist performance at LA Tech.

In Conference USA play, Adams averaged 13.2 points per game while ranking 17th in the league in scoring and 11th in assists.

Mary Moses Amaniyo – CUSA Sixth Player of the Year

Sophomore forward Mary Moses Amaniyo was named Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year after providing a major impact off the bench throughout the season.

Amaniyo appeared in all 29 games, making four starts, while averaging 8.9 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds per game in 22.3 minutes per contest. She recorded seven double-doubles, highlighted by a program-record 22 rebounds against Prairie View A&M.

The forward also posted a career-high 20 points with 12 rebounds against USW and earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors during the season. Amaniyo led UTEP in field-goal percentage (52.3) while ranking fifth in Conference USA in rebounds per game.

Conference USA Release

UP NEXT

The Miners will head to Huntsville, Ala., for the 2026 Air National Guard Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship. UTEP, the No. 10 seed, will face No. 7 Jax State in the first round on Tuesday, March 10, at Propst Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT.