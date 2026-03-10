Skip to Content
Sports

HALFTIME: UTEP women lead Jax State 27-24 in CUSA tournament

By
New
Published 1:47 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners lead the Jax State Gamecocks 0-0 at the half in the first round of the Conference USA tournament.

Portia Adams has been phenomenal as she leads the way for UTEP with 17 points, the only player in double figures at the half on both sides of the bench.

The Miners have forced eight turnovers and are 44% from the field and 11% from beyond the arc.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.