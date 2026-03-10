UTEP Softball Drops Midweek Contest to Arizona State

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP softball dropped its midweek matchup against No. 25/RV Arizona State, 10-1, Tuesday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field.

UTEP moves to 9-13 on the season while Arizona State improves to 20-6.

Game Summary

Arizona State struck first in the second inning with a solo home run to center field to open the scoring. The Sun Devils continued the rally later in the inning with a two-run double to right center to extend the lead to 3-0.

ASU added to its advantage in the third inning with a two-run home run to left field, pushing the margin to 5-0.

UTEP answered in the bottom of the third inning behind Aaliyah Betancourt. The freshman blasted a solo home run over the right-field wall to put the Miners on the board and cut the deficit to 5-1.

Arizona State continued to add insurance runs throughout the game. An RBI single in the fifth inning made it 6-1. The Sun Devils then broke the game open in the seventh inning with a solo home run, an RBI fielder’s choice and a two-run single that was aided by a fielding error, sealing the 10-1 final.

Arizona State out-hit the Miners 12-6 on the afternoon, finishing with a .387 team batting average compared to UTEP’s .250.

Betancourt led UTEP at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run and the Miners’ lone run of the game. Kenna Carranza, Mallory Zylinski Wrobel, Halle Hogan and Cece Marquez each recorded a hit, with Hogan adding a double.

Arizona State’s pitcher, Meika Lauppe, earned the win to improve to 6-2 on the season. UTEP’s Arianna Flores was tagged with the loss and falls to 0-2.

On Deck

UTEP will resume Conference USA play March 13–15 when the Miners travel to Miami, Florida, for a three-game series against FIU.