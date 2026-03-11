Skip to Content
Aaron Jones remains in Minnesota after pay cut

today at 1:33 PM
Published 1:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early this month, El Paso native Aaron Jones was set to be released from the Minnesota Vikings due to salary-cap and roster reasons but it looks like Jones agreed to restructure his contract and take a pay cut.

Adam Schefter, an ESPN senior NFL insider, reports that Jones' base salary dropped to around $5.5 million, allowing him to stay with the Vikings for the 2026 season.

Jones is 31 years old and looks to enter his 10th season in the NFL. In 2025, due to injuries Jones played in 12 games and finished with 548 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

