UTEP Football to Start Spring Opportunities Monday, March 23; Miners Set to Practice at SAC II on March 28

UTEP Athletics
Published 3:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP football team will kick off year three of the Scotty Walden era with 15 spring opportunities starting Monday, March 23, at 8:15 a.m. in the Sun Bowl. 
 
The Miners will also head east to the SISD Student Activity Complex II on Saturday, March 28, for a 2 p.m. opportunity. The 2026 UTEP Football Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m. 
 
All practices are slated to be in the Sun Bowl at 8:15 a.m., except for the SAC II session, which will be held at 1300 Joe Battle Blvd. Lot B at 2 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and have a meet-and-greet with the players and staff. 
 
All practices will be closed to the public. 
 
Spring Football will see 32 new players, along with 59 returnees, take the field on Monday morning. New UTEP quarterback EJ Colson headlined the transfers, while returnees safety Xavier Smith and Miner Back Kam Thomas make their way back to the gridiron for the Miners in 2026. 
 
SEASON TICKETS
The 2026 UTEP Football season tickets are available by calling 915-747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, or clicking online at www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets
 
2026 UTEP SPRING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (8:15 a.m. in the Sun Bowl)
Monday, March 23
Wednesday, March 25
Friday, March 27
Saturday, March 28 (SAC II at 2 p.m.)
Monday, March 30
Wednesday, April 1
Monday, April 6
Wednesday, April 8
Friday, April 10 (Scrimmage)
Monday, April 13
Wednesday, April 15
Friday, April 17
Saturday, April 18 (Spring Game at 10 a.m.)
Monday, April 20
Wednesday, April 22

Bea Martinez

UTEP Athletics

