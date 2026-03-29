Miners Show Fight, Fall Just Short in Sunday Finale

KENNESAW, Georgia – UTEP softball staged a furious late rally but fell just short in its series finale at Kennesaw State, dropping a 10-9 decision Sunday morning at Bailey Park.

With the result, UTEP moves to 11-20 overall and 3-9 in Conference USA play, while Kennesaw State improves to 7-25 (3-9 CUSA).

Kennesaw State struck early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run before erupting for six runs in the second inning to build a 7-1 advantage. The Miners chipped away in the third, as Marissa Burchard delivered an RBI double and Halle Hogan added a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 7-3.

The Owls responded with single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to extend their lead to 10-4. UTEP, however, mounted its biggest push in the sixth inning, plating five runs on timely hitting. Camrynn Guthrie highlighted the rally with a two-RBI single, followed by a two-run single from MJ Nicholson and an RBI knock by Brantley Lavas to pull the Miners within one, 10-9.

UTEP threatened but could not complete the comeback, as Kennesaw State held on for the one-run victory.

Despite the loss, the Miners outhit the Owls, 12-9, and posted a .400 team batting average compared to KSU’s .360 mark. Eight different UTEP players recorded hits, led by Iliana Munoz’s 3-for-5 performance and a perfect 2-for-2 day from Aaliyah Betancourt.

Seven Miners drove in runs, with Guthrie and Nicholson pacing the effort with two RBIs apiece. UTEP also tallied four doubles from Bri Garcia, Munoz, Burchard and Betancourt, while drawing 10 walks. Kenna Carranza, Hogan and Betancourt each recorded two walks, with Carranza adding two stolen bases.

Defensively, Carranza led the way with six putouts behind the plate.

In the circle, Arianna Flores earned the start and was charged with the loss, falling to 2-5 on the season. Tatyana Vega provided 3.0 innings of relief with three strikeouts, while Ryann Presswood closed the game with 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out three and allowing just two hits.

ON DECK

UTEP will return to El Paso to host Delaware for a three-game series April 2-4 at Helen of Troy Field. All three contests will be streamed on ESPN+.