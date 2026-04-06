Chapin graduate Jayden Leverett reflects on true freshman year with Vanderbilt Commodores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former Chapin graduate Jayden Leverett played in the NCAA March Madness tournament in just his first year playing Division 1 basketball with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Jayden and the Commodores got knocked out in the second round of the tournament to Nebraska, however, Leverett embraced every minute of the regular and post-season.

"Experiencing March Madness for the first time, I would've never thought I would be in it," Leverett said. "I used to watch it on TV but being a part of it with great guys was amazing."

Leverett experience a major transition from high school to a Division 1 program in the Southeastern Conference.

"Coming from high school, being one of the top players in the state and now having to start from the bottom and climbing back up again, it was hard but it taught me there's always more work to do," Leverett said.

He didn't see much playing time his freshman year, however, when he got the opportunity to hit the floor, he was ready.

"In my head I thought to myself, whenever coach calls on me I'm going to leave it all on the court," Leverett said.

Leverett understand that next year, he'll have a higher chance of becoming the starting center for Vanderbilt.

"It's going to be a big summer for me," Leverett said. "I need to make a big leap from freshman to my sophomore season. The grind doesn't stop now, I need to get ready for next season."

During his first two season in high school, Leverett said many people doubted him, some telling him the farthest he'll go is playing Division III basketball.

"People would always tell me, "big for nothing"," Leverett said. "Now I'm here in the SEC, playing in March Madness, it's just very rewarding proving them wrong."