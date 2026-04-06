UTEP Football Spring Game, Volleyball Tournament Highlight “Spring Showcase” on Saturday, April 18

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP fans can get their first look at the 2026 Miner football and volleyball teams in a “Spring Showcase” event on Saturday, April 18th.

The UTEP Football Spring Game is set for 10 am in the Sun Bowl, with the Blue Blaze (offense) taking on the Orange Swarm (defense). The game will feature an interactive format, as fans will be able to pick the plays during various stages of the game.

“It’s a great opportunity for our team to get out there and for our fans to catch our new players in action,” UTEP football coach Scotty Walden said. “They’ll be able to see our quarterback, EJ Colson, in a gameday atmosphere. We’re fired up to bring [running back] Tavorus Jones back home. So, our fans can check out all the guys that we brought in plus returners like Jayden Wilson, Ashton Coker, Justin Content and Kode Lowe. We’ll have some fun halftime competitions and we’ll bring our alumni back. We want to make it a family day where our fans can come out and support both the football and volleyball programs.”

The UTEP Volleyball Spring Tournament will begin at 8:30 am in Memorial Gym, and continue until late afternoon. Joining the Miners in the tournament will be Arizona, NM State and four high-level, traveling Mexican teams. The marquee matchup is UTEP versus Arizona at 3 pm.

“We’re really excited to get a chance to play in front of our home crowd,” UTEP volleyball coach Ben Wallis said. “We’re going to get an opportunity to play four very competitive teams from the Mexican Federation. The four teams that qualified for this tournament are the best four teams in Mexico right now. It’s exciting for us to do something that crosses international borders. Our young team is looking forward to playing in front of the ‘Memorial Maniacs,’ and for some of them it will be their first exposure to people that really love our team and love volleyball here in the Sun City.”

Tickets to both events are $5 and are available by clicking here. Football and/or volleyball 2026 season ticket holders who have paid or are on a payment plan will gain free access to their respective event(s). Tickets will be loaded to their accounts and match the corresponding number of season tickets.

For more information, contact the UTEP Athletics Ticket Office by phone (915) 747-UTEP or by email tickets@utep.edu.