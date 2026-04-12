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El Paso Rhinos advance in NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs

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Published 10:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Rhinos claim a 4-1 win in a decisive game three in the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs against Oklahoma City at the El Paso County Events Center on Sunday.

The Rhinos had three goals before entering the third period. In the first half of the third, Oklahoma scored before Alexander Stephen sealed the deal with a late goal to help the Rhinos to a 4-1 win in game three.

Next up, the Rhinos will face the No. 2 seed the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

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Bea Martinez

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