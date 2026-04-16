EJ Colson arrives at UTEP aiming to spark momentum turnaround

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Incarnate Word quarterback transfer EJ Colson is bringing new energy and high expectation to UTEP Miners footballl as he arrives in El Paso with hopes of helping reshape the program's future.

After making a name for himself at Incarnate Word, Colson now steps into a major opportunity with the Miners. Known for his strong arm, mobility, and playmaking ability, the transfer quarterback is expected to compete for, and potentially secure the starting role heading into the upcoming season.

UTEP has been searching for consistency at the quarterback position, and Colson's arrival could provide exactly that. His experience and leadership are already drawing attention during spring practices, where coaches and teammates have praised his command of the offense and ability to make quick decisions under pressure.

For Colson, the move represents more than just a change of scenery, it's a chance to elevate a program looking to take the next steps. The Miners have shown flashes of potential in recent seasons, but turning those moments into sustained success has remained a challenge.

Now, with a new quarterback under center, there's a growing sense of optimism around the program. If Colson can translate his previous success to the field in El Paso, UTEP could find itself in a much stronger position moving forward.

As the spring game approaches and the season draws closer, all eyes will be on Colson to see if he can be the spark that helps lead the Miners back to prominence.