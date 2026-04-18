UTEP’s Orange Swarm defense shines in spring game

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners' Orange Swarm defense set the tone in the spring game on Saturday at Sun Bowl Stadium.

On the defensive side, El Paso native Shay Smith who changed from quarterback to linebacker for the season turned heads with his playmaking ability on tackles. New defensive coordinator Kyle Beyer steps into a long line of successful defensive coordinators and looks to carry on the tradition of high-level defensive unit.

"Taking over for JJ Clark in 2024 and Bobby Daly in 2025, those are two of my closest friends," Beyer said. "I really look up to those guys as coaches. It means a lot to me to be the defensive coordinator at the University of Texas at El Paso. It's a big honor, one I take very serious. And I'm looking forward to trying to keep the tradition of playing really quality defense here and translating that to wins on the field."

Incarnate Word transfer EJ Colson had a rocky start, forcing two turnovers. However, he found his rhythm and led the offense to the end zone on a 15-play drive.

"He was dialed in and operating the offense and he just settled in," UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden said. "To be transparent, that is I think his second interception on the entire spring and he takes them really serious, we all do. The message there was body language, let's shake back, and he did a fantastic job of that and I thought he orchestrated a really good third quarter drive."

"I got kind of got emotional walking out of the Mineshaft," Colson said. "I'm so blessed to be here, so blessed to be able to put on for the 915, and I can't wait for the first game in the Sun Bowl and I'm just ready to have fun."

