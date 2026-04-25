Miners Fall in Series Game Two Against Bears

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP softball dropped game two of its Conference USA series against Missouri State, falling 8-0 in five innings Saturday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field.

The Miners move to 11-34 overall and 3-20 in league play, while the Bears improve to 20-26 (8-15 CUSA).

Missouri State struck early, plating five runs in the opening inning behind a run-scoring single, a three-run home run, and a solo shot to take a 5-0 lead after one.

The Bears added to their advantage in the third inning with an RBI single to make it 6-0. Missouri State capped the scoring in the fifth, using another RBI single and a run scored on a wild pitch to secure the 8-0 run-rule victory.

UTEP was limited to three hits in the contest, with Kenna Carranza, Brantley Lavas, and Jayde Pagdilao each recording one. Iliana Munoz, Paige Lassiter, and Halle Hogan drew walks for the Miners.

Hannah Jones (0-5) earned the start in the circle and was charged with the loss after allowing five runs in 1.0 inning. Arianna Flores provided relief, tossing 4.0 innings with two strikeouts.

On Deck

The series finale is set for Sunday, April 26, with a new first pitch time of 9 a.m. MDT due to forecasted winds. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.