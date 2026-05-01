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Sunland Derby winner Pavlovian ready for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby

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Published 5:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, and this year the Borderland has a vested interest in this year's race.

Sunland Derby winner Pavlovian will be one of the horses to compete in the Kentucky Derby.

Pavlovian enters Saturday's race at the number 16 post position and is a huge underdog at 52-1 odds to win the race.

Pavlovian is trained by Doug O'Neill and his jockey is Edwin Maldonado.

Renegade is the odds on favorite to win the Kentucky Derby at 5-1.

No Sunland Derby winner has ever gone on to win the Kentucky Derby in the same year.

But one Sunland Derby participant did end up winning the Kentucky Derby.

Mine That Bird won the Kentucky Derby in 2009 after finishing 4th in the Sunland Derby that same year.

In 2015, Sunland Derby winner Firing Line finished second in the Kentucky Derby to American Pharoah.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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