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NMSU’s Faith Aragon earns All-CUSA First Team honors

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Photo Courtesy: NMSU Athletics
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Published 8:35 PM

DALLAS, Texas - Conference USA announced its 2026 Softball Postseason Awards on Tuesday, May 5.

The league recognized six superlative honorees along with selections to the All-Conference First Team, Second Team and All-Freshman Team.

Faith Aragon earned a spot on the All-CUSA First Team, representing New Mexico State among the league’s top pitchers.

Faith Aragon’s selection capped a standout junior campaign in which she emerged as one of Conference USA’s most consistent arms in the circle. 

Faith Aragon | Jr. | Pitcher/Designated Player | El Paso, Texas 

Faith Aragon appeared in 34 games with 21 starts in the circle, compiling a 20–9 record, a 2.65 ERA and 221 strikeouts across 174.1 innings. Her strikeout total ranked among the best in Conference USA, as she consistently handled heavy workloads against both nonconference and league opponents. 

NOTABLES 

  • 20–9 record, 2.65 ERA, 221 strikeouts 
  • Logged seven or more innings in 14 appearances 
  • Recorded double-digit strikeouts multiple times, including 13 vs. UTSA 
  • Threw consecutive shutouts against UTEP and Middle Tennessee 
  • Held opponents to 142 hits all season 

At the plate, Faith Aragon was equally impactful, batting .377 with 55 hits, 26 RBIs, 11 doubles and seven home runs. She finished with a .401 on-base percentage and .623 slugging percentage, providing consistent run production while remaining in the lineup even on days she wasn’t pitching. 

Faith Aragon’s ability to dominate in the circle while delivering timely offense made her one of NM State’s most valuable players throughout the 2026 campaign and a key piece of the Aggies’ success moving forward. 

2025 CUSA Softball All-Conference Award Winners 

Player of the Year 

Emma Elrod, Jax State 

Pitcher and Freshman of the Year 

Makenna Moore, Jax State 

Defensive Player of the Year 

Elena Heng, LA Tech 

Newcomer of the Year 

Veronica Harrison, Sam Houston 

Coach of the Year 

Julie Boland, Jax State 

First Team All-CUSA 

C: Sydney Shaffer, Delaware 

C: Bella Perez, Sam Houston 

DP/UT: Alexia Carrasquillo, Liberty 

DP/UT: Kennedy Byrd, FIU 

IF: Maddie Diamond, Delaware 

IF: Janelle Martinez, FIU 

IF: Bradi Gallaway, LA Tech 

IF: Veronica Harrison, Sam Houston 

IF: Annie White, WKU 

OF: Allie Nankivell, Delaware 

OF: Kally Meredith, FIU 

OF: Emma Elrod, Jax State 

OF: Sophia Lundstrom, Sam Houston 

P: Makenna Moore, Jax State 

P: Faith Aragon, NM State 

P: Erica Houge, WKU 

Second Team All-CUSA 

C: Makalyn Kyser, Jax State 

C: Macie Howes, Kennesaw State 

IF: Katie Scheivert, Delaware 

IF: Leah Clark, FIU 

IF: Kailey Martin, Jax State 

IF: Jana Want, MTSU 

IF: Morgan Sharpe, WKU 

OF: Morgan Nowakowski, Jax State 

OF: Allie Furr, LA Tech 

OF: Macie Harter, MTSU 

OF: Jenna Blanton, WKU 

P: Josie Crossman, Delaware 

P: Jaliyah Holmes, Jax State 

P: Tiffany Sanchez, Sam Houston 

CUSA All-Freshman Team 

Karli Challburg, Delaware

Maddie Diamond, Delaware 

Allie Nankivell, Delaware 

Makenna Moore, Jax State 

Dani Lee, Liberty 

Maci Strickland, Liberty 

Bradi Gallaway, LA Tech 

Emily Koranda, Missouri State 

Sophia Lundstrom, Sam Houston 

Peyton Helmly, Sam Houston 

Lauren Satterly, WKU 

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

NMSU Athletics

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