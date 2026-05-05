NMSU’s Faith Aragon earns All-CUSA First Team honors
DALLAS, Texas - Conference USA announced its 2026 Softball Postseason Awards on Tuesday, May 5.
The league recognized six superlative honorees along with selections to the All-Conference First Team, Second Team and All-Freshman Team.
Faith Aragon earned a spot on the All-CUSA First Team, representing New Mexico State among the league’s top pitchers.
Faith Aragon’s selection capped a standout junior campaign in which she emerged as one of Conference USA’s most consistent arms in the circle.
Faith Aragon | Jr. | Pitcher/Designated Player | El Paso, Texas
Faith Aragon appeared in 34 games with 21 starts in the circle, compiling a 20–9 record, a 2.65 ERA and 221 strikeouts across 174.1 innings. Her strikeout total ranked among the best in Conference USA, as she consistently handled heavy workloads against both nonconference and league opponents.
NOTABLES
- 20–9 record, 2.65 ERA, 221 strikeouts
- Logged seven or more innings in 14 appearances
- Recorded double-digit strikeouts multiple times, including 13 vs. UTSA
- Threw consecutive shutouts against UTEP and Middle Tennessee
- Held opponents to 142 hits all season
At the plate, Faith Aragon was equally impactful, batting .377 with 55 hits, 26 RBIs, 11 doubles and seven home runs. She finished with a .401 on-base percentage and .623 slugging percentage, providing consistent run production while remaining in the lineup even on days she wasn’t pitching.
Faith Aragon’s ability to dominate in the circle while delivering timely offense made her one of NM State’s most valuable players throughout the 2026 campaign and a key piece of the Aggies’ success moving forward.
2025 CUSA Softball All-Conference Award Winners
Player of the Year
Emma Elrod, Jax State
Pitcher and Freshman of the Year
Makenna Moore, Jax State
Defensive Player of the Year
Elena Heng, LA Tech
Newcomer of the Year
Veronica Harrison, Sam Houston
Coach of the Year
Julie Boland, Jax State
First Team All-CUSA
C: Sydney Shaffer, Delaware
C: Bella Perez, Sam Houston
DP/UT: Alexia Carrasquillo, Liberty
DP/UT: Kennedy Byrd, FIU
IF: Maddie Diamond, Delaware
IF: Janelle Martinez, FIU
IF: Bradi Gallaway, LA Tech
IF: Veronica Harrison, Sam Houston
IF: Annie White, WKU
OF: Allie Nankivell, Delaware
OF: Kally Meredith, FIU
OF: Emma Elrod, Jax State
OF: Sophia Lundstrom, Sam Houston
P: Makenna Moore, Jax State
P: Faith Aragon, NM State
P: Erica Houge, WKU
Second Team All-CUSA
C: Makalyn Kyser, Jax State
C: Macie Howes, Kennesaw State
IF: Katie Scheivert, Delaware
IF: Leah Clark, FIU
IF: Kailey Martin, Jax State
IF: Jana Want, MTSU
IF: Morgan Sharpe, WKU
OF: Morgan Nowakowski, Jax State
OF: Allie Furr, LA Tech
OF: Macie Harter, MTSU
OF: Jenna Blanton, WKU
P: Josie Crossman, Delaware
P: Jaliyah Holmes, Jax State
P: Tiffany Sanchez, Sam Houston
CUSA All-Freshman Team
Karli Challburg, Delaware
Maddie Diamond, Delaware
Allie Nankivell, Delaware
Makenna Moore, Jax State
Dani Lee, Liberty
Maci Strickland, Liberty
Bradi Gallaway, LA Tech
Emily Koranda, Missouri State
Sophia Lundstrom, Sam Houston
Peyton Helmly, Sam Houston
Lauren Satterly, WKU