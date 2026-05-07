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El Paso Rhinos fall to Lone Star Brahmas, 4-1; Rhinos eliminated from Robertson Cup playoffs

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May 7, 2026 11:34 PM
Published 11:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Lone Star Brahmas were just too much for the El Paso Rhinos to handle as they defeated the Rhinos 4-1 Thursday night at the El Paso County Events Center.

The Brahmas completed the sweep over the Rhinos winning the Robertson Cup South Division Final best-of-three series, 3-0.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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