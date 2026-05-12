NMSU baseball falls in midweek showdown against New Mexico, 12-6

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - NM State closed out its season series against rival New Mexico on Tuesday night, falling 12-6 at Lobo Baseball.

However, the Aggies concluded the four-game season set with a 3-1 record in the Rio Grande Rivalry.

With the loss, the Aggies drop to 19-32 overall.

The Aggies jumped out to an early lead, plating a run in the first when Aidan Taclas doubled to bring home Jonatan Clough.

NM State added two more in the fifth on a two-run home run from Chris Daniels, briefly reclaiming momentum midway through the game.

New Mexico answered in the middle innings before delivering a decisive seven-run seventh inning that broke the game open.

The Aggies responded with a three-run eighth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Easton Rulli, to cut into the deficit.

NM State finished with 10 hits on the night, paced by Clough’s three-hit performance and multi-hit efforts from Taclas and Rulli.

NOTABLES

NM State closes out the season with a 6-6 record in midweek games.

With his three-run home run, Easton Rulli now has five home runs to serve as one of four Aggies with five or more home runs this season. Tuesday also marked Rulli’s ninth multi-hit outing of the season.

Jonatan Clough submitted his 14th multi-hit game of the year, including six games with three or more knocks.

Aidan Taclas now has 15 multi-hit showings to rank second among Aggies behind only Steve Solorzano.

NM State has now recorded 10 or more hits in 24 games this season.

The Aggies conclude the year with a 5-20 record in true road games.

With two home runs on Tuesday, the Aggies have now hit multiple homers in six of their last 13 games.

With 4.0 innings thrown on Tuesday, Bradyn Barnes matches his season high.