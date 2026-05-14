NMSU’s Emma Bunch advances to NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - After three rounds at Stanford Golf Course, Emma Bunch stands alone.

Over the three-day NCAA Stanford Regional, Bunch shot six-under to serve as the top individual from a non-qualifying team to earn her spot at the 2026 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship.

The championship will begin on May 22 in Carlsbad, Calif., where she will be joined by 30 teams and five fellow individuals.

With her qualification, she becomes the first Aggie since Alena Sharp (2002) to represent the program at the national championship.

In the opening round on Monday, Bunch carded a 64 (-7) to mark the lowest 18-hole score of her career and finish the first day four strokes clear of the field.

Bunch followed the incredible first round with a bogey-free round of 69 (-2) that included several impressive par saves.

This left Bunch with a one-stroke lead entering the final day of competition.

Bunch then closed out the tournament with a 74 (+2) to ultimately end the week in a tie for sixth, securing her spot as the lone automatic individual qualifier in the field.

With players from Stanford, Pepperdine, Oregon State, Arizona State and Missouri advancing with their teams, Bunch bested the rest of the field by five strokes as CSU Fullerton’s Davina Xanh was the closest finisher among the remaining individuals.

With this achievement, Bunch becomes just the third Aggie ever to qualify for the NCAA Championship as an individual, joining Alena Sharp (2002) and Jane Egan (1990).

As a team, NM State also qualified for the NCAA Championship in 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1996, 1991, 1989 and 1988.

At the championship, Bunch will also be joined by fellow individuals Kirstin Angosta (TCU), Sheridan Clancy (Indiana), Thanana Kotchasanmanee (Princeton), Isabella McCauley (Minnesota) and Johanna Sjursen (ULM).

Qualifying Teams (30)

Arkansas

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

Duke

Eastern Michigan

Florida

Florida State

Houston

Iowa State

Kentucky

LSU

Michigan State

Missouri

Northwestern

North Carolina

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

Oregon State

Pepperdine

SMU

Stanford

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

USC

Virginia

Wake Forest