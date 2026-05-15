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Americas advances to Elite 8 of UIL high school baseball playoffs

AMERICAS BASEBALL WINS SWEET 16 PIC
Photo Courtesy: Americas Baseball
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Published 5:19 PM

ODESSA, Texas - The Americas Trail Blazers are moving on to the Elite 8 of the UIL high school baseball playoffs.

The Blazers won the best-of-three series against Birdville High School 2-1.

Americas is the only El Paso team remaining in the playoffs.

In the Class 5A Division 1 playoffs, Americas faced the Birdville Hawks in the regional semifinal.

The playoff series took place in Odessa, Texas.

Thursday, Birdville defeated Americas in game one by a final score of 5-3.

That meant Americas needed to win two straight games in order to win the series.

In game two Friday, the Blazers defeated the Hawks in 8 innings, 3-2.

That forced a winner-take-all game three between the two teams.

Americas dominated the third game pitching a shutout against Birdville, 7-0.

The Blazers advance to the regional final and will face the defending state champions, Aledo.

A date and time for the playoff series has yet to be determined.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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