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Mesilla Valley Christian baseball tops Hozho Academy to claim Class 2A State title

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Updated
May 16, 2026 11:00 PM
Published 10:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mesilla Valley Christian beat Hozho Academy with 22 unanswered runs to claim the NMAA Class 2A State Championship title in Albuquerque, New Mexico Saturday evening.

The SonBlazers capped off their season in dominant fashion, winning their 17th straight game to finish with a 19-3 overall record.

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