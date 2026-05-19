UTEP historian & longtime supporter Joe Gomez dead at 78

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP historian and longtime supporter of UTEP athletics, Joe Gomez has died.

Gomez was 78 years old.

UTEP confirmed his death Tuesday with a post on social media:

"For 65+ years, Joe Gomez ‘70 gave his heart, soul & time to support the Miners. He was a ‘66 team historian & HOF Committee member. He helped refurbish our athletics facilities & donated many pieces of memorabilia. He is a beloved Miner and man and will be missed tremendously."

Gomez was born in Puerto Rico, but moved to El Paso in 1958.

He became a UTEP fan ever since the basketball team won the national championship in 1966.

Gomez graduated from UTEP in 1970 and continued to support UTEP athletics.

In 2008, Gomez helped facilitate $800,000 of improvements to the Sun Bowl press box and locker rooms prior to his retirement in 2008.

He also served as the unofficial historian of the 1966 National Championship Team, with much of his memorabilia currently on display in the lobby of the Foster Stevens Basketball Center.

In 2022, Gomez sold some of his UTEP memorabilia during an estate sale.

Then in 2025, Gomez donated a large painting of legendary coach Don Haskins to UTEP.

The painting is currently displayed inside the concourse at the entrance of the Haskins Center.