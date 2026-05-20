NMSU adds Mountain West guard Jermaine Washington

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Head Coach Jason Hooten continues to add experienced talent to NM State’s 2026-27 roster with the signing of guard Jermaine Washington, who joins the Aggies following two seasons at San José State.

Jermaine Washington | Jr. | G | 6-1 | Hemet, Calif. | Rancho Verde HS | San Jose State

Washington comes to Las Cruces after completing his sophomore season with the Spartans, where he appeared in 25 games and made 24 starts during the 2025-26 campaign.

He averaged 11.5 points, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 40% from the field and 37% from three-point range. He also led the team with 54 made three-pointers.

One of the Spartans’ top offensive weapons throughout the season, Washington scored in double figures in 15 of his 25 appearances and posted a season-high 18 points on three separate occasions against Utah State, New Mexico and Boise State. He shot 6-9 from the field and 3-4 from beyond the arc in an 18-point outing against Utah State before adding 18 points against New Mexico later in conference play.

He also delivered 18 points and six assists in San José State’s Mountain West Tournament victory over Boise State.

During the 2024-25 season, Washington appeared in all 34 games while making seven starts as a freshman.

He averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while continuing to develop into a key contributor for the Spartans. He scored a season-high 19 points against Fresno State and added 13 points with a +18 plus/minus performance against New Mexico.

Before beginning his collegiate career, Washington starred at Rancho Verde High School in California where he helped lead the program to 43 wins over his final two seasons, including a league championship in 2022.

He also competed for the Compton Magic AAU program and posted a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio while shooting 50% from the field and 81% from the free throw line during his final prep season.