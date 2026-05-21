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Americas baseball falls to Aledo in Elite Eight

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Published 10:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Americas Trail Blazers fell to the Aledo Bearcats, (3-2, 11-4) in the Elite Eight of the 2026 UIL Texas Baseball State playoffs in Midland, Texas on Thursday.

The Trail Blazers finish its season with 27 wins and 10 losses.

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Bea Martinez

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