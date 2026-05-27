Skip to Content
Sports

Conference USA reveals kickoff times & broadcast schedule; NMSU to play 3 games on ESPN2

nmsu generic helmet pic 1
By ,
New
Published 5:06 PM

DALLAS, Texas - Wednesday morning, the Conference USA office officially released the television schedule along with kickoff times for the 2026 football season.

This year, NM State’s slate features five night games and five nationally televised contests, including a pair of home midweek matchups.

Entering their third season under the guidance of Head Coach Tony Sanchez, the Aggies will open the year on the road at Florida State before hosting their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 5, against Mercyhurst.

That contest is slated for a 7 p.m. MT kickoff and will stream on ESPN+.

After a non-conference road trip to Hawaii, NM State returns home on Friday, Sept. 26, to face in-state rival New Mexico in a nationally televised showdown on CBS Sports Network at 1:30 p.m. MT.

The Aggies will remain in Las Cruces the following week, hosting WKU on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. MT on CBSSN.

NM State then heads back on the road for a pair of conference matchups featured on ESPN2.

The Aggies will travel to FIU on Wednesday, Oct. 7, for a 5:30 p.m. MT kickoff before taking on Sam Houston on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. MT.

The Aggies return to Aggie Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for a 7 p.m. MT matchup against Jacksonville State on ESPN2.

NM State will then host Liberty for Homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 7, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

The final stretch of the regular season includes three games on ESPN Platforms with final media coverage to be announced 12 days prior to the day of the game. NM State will travel to Missouri State (Nov. 14) for a 1 p.m. MT kickoff before closing out the home schedule against Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. MT.

The Aggies wrap up the regular season on the road at Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 28, with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. MT.

With the announcement, only the Aggies’ non-conference road matchups at Florida State (Aug. 29) and Hawaii (Sept. 12) remain without finalized kickoff times and broadcast designations.

DateOpponentTime (MT)LocationNetwork
Saturday, Aug. 29at Florida StateTBATallahassee, Fla.TBA
Saturday, Sept. 5Mercyhurst7 p.m.Las Cruces, N.M.ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 12at HawaiiTBAHonolulu, HawaiiTBA
Saturday, Sept. 26New Mexico1:30 p.m.Las Cruces, N.M.CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Oct. 1WKU*6 p.m.Las Cruces, N.M.CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Oct. 7at FIU*5:30 p.m.Miami, Fla.ESPN2
Wednesday, Oct. 21at Sam Houston*6 p.m.Huntsville, TexasESPN2
Wednesday, Oct. 28Jax State*6 p.m.Las Cruces, N.M.EPSN2
Saturday, Nov. 7Liberty*3 p.m.Las Cruces, N.M.ESPN Platforms
Saturday, Nov. 14at Missouri State1 p.m.Springfield, Mo.ESPN Platforms
Saturday, Nov. 21Delaware*1 p.m.Las Cruces, N.M.ESPN Platforms
Saturday, Nov. 29at MTSU*12 p.m.Murfreesboro, Tenn.ESPN Platforms

*Indicates Conference USA opponent 

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

NMSU Athletics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.