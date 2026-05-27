Conference USA reveals kickoff times & broadcast schedule; NMSU to play 3 games on ESPN2

DALLAS, Texas - Wednesday morning, the Conference USA office officially released the television schedule along with kickoff times for the 2026 football season.

This year, NM State’s slate features five night games and five nationally televised contests, including a pair of home midweek matchups.

Entering their third season under the guidance of Head Coach Tony Sanchez, the Aggies will open the year on the road at Florida State before hosting their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 5, against Mercyhurst.

That contest is slated for a 7 p.m. MT kickoff and will stream on ESPN+.

After a non-conference road trip to Hawaii, NM State returns home on Friday, Sept. 26, to face in-state rival New Mexico in a nationally televised showdown on CBS Sports Network at 1:30 p.m. MT.

The Aggies will remain in Las Cruces the following week, hosting WKU on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. MT on CBSSN.

NM State then heads back on the road for a pair of conference matchups featured on ESPN2.

The Aggies will travel to FIU on Wednesday, Oct. 7, for a 5:30 p.m. MT kickoff before taking on Sam Houston on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. MT.

The Aggies return to Aggie Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for a 7 p.m. MT matchup against Jacksonville State on ESPN2.

NM State will then host Liberty for Homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 7, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

The final stretch of the regular season includes three games on ESPN Platforms with final media coverage to be announced 12 days prior to the day of the game. NM State will travel to Missouri State (Nov. 14) for a 1 p.m. MT kickoff before closing out the home schedule against Delaware on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. MT.

The Aggies wrap up the regular season on the road at Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 28, with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. MT.

With the announcement, only the Aggies’ non-conference road matchups at Florida State (Aug. 29) and Hawaii (Sept. 12) remain without finalized kickoff times and broadcast designations.

Date Opponent Time (MT) Location Network Saturday, Aug. 29 at Florida State TBA Tallahassee, Fla. TBA Saturday, Sept. 5 Mercyhurst 7 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 12 at Hawaii TBA Honolulu, Hawaii TBA Saturday, Sept. 26 New Mexico 1:30 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. CBS Sports Network Thursday, Oct. 1 WKU* 6 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. CBS Sports Network Wednesday, Oct. 7 at FIU* 5:30 p.m. Miami, Fla. ESPN2 Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Sam Houston* 6 p.m. Huntsville, Texas ESPN2 Wednesday, Oct. 28 Jax State* 6 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. EPSN2 Saturday, Nov. 7 Liberty* 3 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. ESPN Platforms Saturday, Nov. 14 at Missouri State 1 p.m. Springfield, Mo. ESPN Platforms Saturday, Nov. 21 Delaware* 1 p.m. Las Cruces, N.M. ESPN Platforms Saturday, Nov. 29 at MTSU* 12 p.m. Murfreesboro, Tenn. ESPN Platforms

*Indicates Conference USA opponent