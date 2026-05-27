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Open workouts kickoff events for Han vs. Holm 2

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Updated
May 27, 2026 11:26 PM
Published 11:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Open workouts were held Wednesday night in preparation for Saturday's boxing event at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The main event will be El Paso's Stephanie Han defending her WBA lightweight championship against Holly Holm.

The workouts were held before a packed crowd at Han's martial arts gym in west El Paso.

Saturday's boxing event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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