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News conference held to promote Han vs. Holm 2

By
New
Published 11:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The Sun City is inching closer to fight night.

Thursday, a news conference was held to promote Saturday's boxing event at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The event will be headlined by El Paso's Stephanie Han defending her WBA Lightweight Championship against Holly Holm.

It is a rematch between the two fighters.

Saturday's boxing event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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