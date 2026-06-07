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Community gathers for final Cliff Tucker Memorial Tournament

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Published 10:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The annual memorial tournament organized by Regina Tucker in honor of her son, Cliff Tucker, who passed away in 2018, was held for the final time this year at Chapin High School.

The event brings together the community, including family members, friends, former teammates, and Cliff's University of Maryland teammates, to celebrate his life and legacy. The tournament director, Samantha Stukes, who knew Cliff personally, says keeping his legacy alive has motivated her to help keep the tournament going year after year.

Regina said despite this being the last tournament, Cliff's former teammates hope to keep the tournament alive.

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Bea Martinez

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