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Former UTEP Miner Andre Patterson returns as WNMU Offensive Coordinator

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June 7, 2026 11:07 PM
Published 11:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former UTEP Miner, Andre Patterson, also known as A-C, has been hired as the new offensive coordinator for Western New Mexico University.

Patterson is no stranger to the area as he has hosted an annual football camp at Canutillo High School for the past four years, providing athletes with the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of recruiters.

Head Coach Billy Hickman stated that 20 student-athletes from El Paso will be joining the team, and Patterson was overcome with emotion upon returning to his former home for the first time in 12 years.

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Bea Martinez

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