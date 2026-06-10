Skip to Content
Sports

El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame honors Steven Azar’s record-breaking kicking career

By
New
Published 10:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Steven Azar, a former placekicker at Northern Illinois University, is being inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.

Azar joined the university as a walk-on placekicker and went on to set 18 school records. He was a three-time All-American and two-time All-Conference special teams player of the year.

Azar credits El Paso for helping him develop his character and shaping who he is today.

He will be inducted into the hall of fame on June 24th.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.