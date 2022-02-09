Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday

<i>Ezra Shaw/Getty Images</i><br/>Lindsey Jacobellis won the first gold medal for the United States at Beijing 2022.
By Ben Morse, CNN

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 5 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Women’s Slalom: Petra Vlhova, Slovakia

Freestyle Skiing

  • Men’s Freeski Big Air: Birk Ruud, Norway

Luge

  • Doubles: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany

Nordic Combined

  • Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country: Vinzenz Geiger, Germany

Short Track Speed Skating

  • Men’s 1,500m: Hwang Dae-heon, Republic of Korea

Snowboard

