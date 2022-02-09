Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday
By Ben Morse, CNN
There were six gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 5 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Women’s Slalom: Petra Vlhova, Slovakia
Freestyle Skiing
- Men’s Freeski Big Air: Birk Ruud, Norway
Luge
- Doubles: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany
Nordic Combined
- Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country: Vinzenz Geiger, Germany
Short Track Speed Skating
- Men’s 1,500m: Hwang Dae-heon, Republic of Korea
Snowboard
- Women’s Snowboard Cross: Lindsey Jacobellis, USA
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments