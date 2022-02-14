Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday
By Ben Morse, CNN
There were four gold medals up for grabs on Monday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 10 of the Games.
Bobsled
- Women’s monobob: Kaillie Humphries, USA
Figure Skating
- Ice dance: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France
Freestyle Skiing
- Women’s aerials: Xu Mengtao, China
Ski Jumping
- Men’s team event: Austria
The full medal table can be found here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments