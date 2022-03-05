North Carolina defeats Duke, spoils Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game

By Jacob Lev, CNN

University of North Carolina spoiled Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The Tar Heels defeated the #4 ranked Blue Devils 94-81 to hand their rivals their fifth loss of the season.

After 42 years and five national championships, the 75-year-old Krzyzewski, who is the all-time winningest coach in men’s Division I college basketball, will be retiring from coaching following the conclusion of the 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.

Duke associate coach and former Blue Devils player Jon Scheyer will take over as head coach starting next season.

“Coach K,” as he is affectionately known, led the Duke men’s program to five national championships in 42 seasons, in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015, according to the NCAA.

After the game, the school held a ceremony to honor Coach K despite the loss.

“I’m sorry about this afternoon,” Krzyzewski said addressing the sellout crowd. “… it’s unacceptable. Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable.”

There were 96 former Duke players in attendance to watch the game Saturday, including Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Elton Brand, and JJ Reddick.

Krzyzewski said with his family by his side, “Our family has grown up here. 10 grandchildren, our three beautiful daughters and we have absolutely loved being a part of the Duke family. It’s hard for me to believe this is over and so I’m just going to say the regular season is over all right?”

Duke is the top seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament which is scheduled to start March 8 through March 12. The first round of the NCAA men’s tournament is scheduled to begin March 15.

