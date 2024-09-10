President Biden gets lesson on superstitious underwear from NCAA title-winning coach

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — It was a championship hoops kind of day at the White House.

President Joe Biden and presidents before him have welcomed hundreds of title-winning champions to the presidential mansion over the years, but Tuesday’s visits felt a little different.

Rarely has a president been privy to such a public discourse about superstitious underwear.

Enter University of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley.

The 51-year-old, who directed the Huskies to back-to-back titles in April and brought his triumphant side to the East Room, isn’t shy about his fortuitous Underoos-like undergarments.

Hurley’s wife Andrea previously told CNN’s Coy Wire that she started all of this – buying her husband boxers with cartoon dragons on them because Hurley is just a “12-year-old boy at heart and loves superheroes and that kind of stuff.”

On Tuesday, Hurley was hyped up for his return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and clearly OK with loincloth discourse: “Everywhere we go, we say this thing. Every arena that we go into, when we enter a place and it’s, ‘The champs are here!”

Aware of Hurley’s famed briefs emblazoned by mystical basilisks, Biden said, “I thought you started with dragons?”

“Well, it’s not just the dragons,” Hurley replied.

“I have sharks, I have wolves. I ride the hot hand. And actually, I don’t just make the dragons do the games, I actually got the dragons on right now as a reward – for the dragons.”

The coach then pointed to his waist and said, “They are on right now.”

Those in attendance laughed along with the president.

After revealing what others couldn’t see, Hurley admitted he was nervous despite having been in this position before.

“I thought this would be easier in year two. ‘Oh, man, I’ve been to the White House before.’

“This is scary as sh*t,” the UConn coach conceded.

Biden laughed again as Hurley covered his mouth in jest.

Earlier in the day, the mood was much more contemplative when South Carolina’s women’s basketball team was honored.

Head coach Dawn Staley, who led the Gamecocks to an undefeated national championship season, expressed gratitude while adding a historical perspective to the visit back to the White House.

“I feel like this is a teachable moment for my team. I’m reminded of the journey of our state, our home state, South Carolina,” Staley said.

“Not so long ago, the Confederate flag was taken down from our state Capitol – a symbol that represented division and exclusion. That moment wasn’t just about a symbol being removed.

“It was about people coming together and uniting for a shared vision of progress, justice, and equality,” the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer continued.

“Today, my staff, my team, and I stand here embodying diversity, inclusiveness, and unity.

“My hope is that this moment lands on you, as my team, as a powerful reminder of the beauty that can come from unifying for a common goal and doing things the right way.”

Staley also gave thanks to Biden for his dedication to the country.

“I want to thank President Biden for your leadership. We appreciate your service and we truly hope that your legacy will continue in all of us,” she said as those in the room clapped.

Biden, not letting Staley walk away too fast, said, “Let me say something here. All of those who hold public office in South Carolina, you better hope she (Staley) keeps coaching and doesn’t run.”

Like later in the day, the East Room was full of laughter.

