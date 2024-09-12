A disappointed Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup over fitness worries

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Twenty-two-time grand slam singles champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week’s Laver Cup due to fitness concerns, the tournament announced on Thursday.

“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week,” Nadal said in a statement.

“This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.

“I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain.

“I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar.”

The Spaniard last played in the 2024 Paris Olympics where he lost in the second round of the men’s singles to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. The 38-year-old also teamed up with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s doubles before losing in the quarterfinals.

The Laver Cup has not announced who will replace Nadal to join Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe.

Nadal announced in April that he would play in this year’s Laver Cup in Berlin and was still expected to play despite withdrawing from the US Open due to concerns about his fitness. He has not played in the tournament since 2022, when he teamed up with longtime rival Roger Federer in the Swiss legend’s final match of his career.

Nadal played in one grand slam tournament this year, the French Open, where the 14-time winner at Roland Garros was defeated in the first round by Alexander Zverev.

Afterwards, the “King of Clay” left the door open towards a return next year, “It’s difficult for me to talk. I don’t know if it’s going to be last time I’m going to be here in front of you. I am not 100% sure, but if it is the last time, I enjoyed it,” Nadal said in his on-court interview after the loss.

“It’s a big percentage that I will not be back here playing at Roland Garros, but I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

The 14-time French Open winner has struggled with injuries since the 2023 Australian Open and was forced to miss the vast majority of last year as he attempted to get his body ready for one last year on tour.

This year, Nadal played in only seven tournaments including the French Open and the Olympics, but has failed to return to the form expected from the former world No. 1, sporting a 12-7 record.

