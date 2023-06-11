El Paso Chihuahuas are handed their most lopsided loss in team history

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Oklahoma City Dodgers tied their modern-era record for runs scored in a game in their 24-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday and in-turn also handed the dogs their most lopsided loss in team history.

The 24 runs tied the team record for runs allowed in a game, set previously on June 20, 2021 in a home loss to Sugar Land.

The Chihuahuas pitching staff walked a season-high 13 batters, while they churned through seven pitchers, the last of which was Michael Cantu. He pitched the final 1.1 innings for El Paso and became the first Chihuahuas position player to pitch in a game this season. Cantu was also the most recent Chihuahuas position player to pitch (June 16, 2022 vs. Las Vegas).

El Paso outfielders José Azocar and Luis Liberato both hit home runs. It was Liberato’s fourth homer of the series. San Diego Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 with an RBI single on MLB injury rehab.

The Dodgers won four of the six games in the series.

El Paso will hit the road to start a six-game series against Round Rock, starting Tuesday.