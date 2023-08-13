El Paso grab the series dub with 7-4 win over Sugar Land

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas won their fourth straight game Sunday, beating the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7-4.

El Paso won four of the six games in the series to clinch their second straight series win against Sugar Land.

El Paso center fielder Oscar Mercado went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs. Mercado now has eight home runs in his last 11 games.

Chihuahuas third baseman Eguy Rosario went 3-for-4 with a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to give El Paso two insurance runs.

Tim Lopes stole his 31st base of the season and is one steal away from tying Rico Noel’s Chihuahuas single-season stolen base record.

Chihuahuas first baseman Rangel Ravelo went 2-for-3 with a walk Sunday and has reached base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances, with seven RBIs in that time.

Sugar Land’s Pedro Leon hit his fourth home run of the last two games in the loss.