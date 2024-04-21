Chihuahuas top Isotopes 5-3 to split six-game series

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-3 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The teams split the six-game series.

Second baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, two walks and a sacrifice fly. It was Mondou’s second home run in as many games. Left fielder Tim Locastro went 3-for-4 with three singles and two stolen bases for the Chihuahuas. Clay Dungan led off for El Paso and went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Dungan’s 25 RBIs lead the Pacific Coast League.

Sean Reynolds pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win. El Paso’s Lake Bachar didn’t allow any runs and has allowed only one earned run in 12.2 innings this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 3, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (04/21/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (6-15), El Paso (9-12)

Next Game: Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso TBA vs. Tacoma TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.