Chihuahuas complete largest comeback in team history against Las Vegas Aviators

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas achieved their largest comeback in team history, defeating the Las Vegas Aviators 17-16 after rallying from a 15-1 deficit in the fourth inning by scoring 16 unanswered runs. The Aviators had a remarkable fourth inning, scoring 10 runs, the most given up in an inning by El Paso since August 30, 2023, in Reno. In response, the Chihuahuas had a strong seventh inning, scoring nine runs, their highest in an inning this season, with six hits and 14 batters coming to the plate.

Las Vegas' left fielder Tyler Nevin, son of former Padre Phil Nevin, hit a grand slam in the third inning. Right fielder Hoy Park made history with both an inside-the-park home run and a three-run home run in the fourth inning, becoming the first player to hit two home runs in a single inning against El Paso. Both teams now have inside-the-park homers in the series.

Previously, the Chihuahuas' largest comeback was a nine-run deficit overcome on August 9, 2019, against Round Rock. This game set a new season-high for combined runs in a Chihuahuas game with 33. Nate Mondou led the team with a 3-for-5 performance, driving in a career-high six runs. The game was the longest of the season for the Chihuahuas. Both teams had their catchers ejected after a benches-clearing incident in the 8th inning.

Box Score:https://www.milb.com/gameday/aviators-vs-chihuahuas/2024/06/08/752009/final/box

Team Records: Las Vegas (32-30), El Paso (26-36)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Joe Boyle (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (2-3, 6.56 ERA). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.