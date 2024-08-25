Chihuahuas lose series against Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KVIA) -- Andre Lipcius hit a two-out, two-run, tiebreaking double in the bottom of the eighth inning of Oklahoma City’s 5-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas had led 3-0 in the fifth inning before Oklahoma City’s five unanswered runs.

El Paso starter Jared Kollar allowed only one run in his five-inning start. It was the third time in the last four games that the Chihuahuas’ starter pitched five innings or more and allowed one run or less. Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas reached base four times on three singles and a walk. Matthew Batten hit a two-run home run for the Chihuahuas in his first game back after being outrighted by San Diego. It was Batten’s 499th career game with the Chihuahuas, the most in team history.

The Chihuahuas outhit Oklahoma City 12-5 Sunday. The final four games of the series were all decided by one or two runs. Oklahoma City won five of the six games in the series and 10 of the 18 matchups against El Paso this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Baseball Club 5 Final Score (08/25/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (16-35), Oklahoma City (26-25)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Michael Mariot (8-5, 5.49) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.