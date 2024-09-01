Chihuahuas pick up fourth series win of the season to Tacoma

WASHINGTON, Tacoma (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 4-0 in the second inning Sunday before scoring the final eight runs of the game to win 8-4 over the Tacoma Rainiers. The Chihuahuas won five of the six games in the series. It was the Chihuahuas’ fourth series win of the season and the first time they’ve won five games in a series this year.

Behind 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Chihuahuas scored five runs in a two-batter span on a two-run double by Brett Sullivan and a three-run home run by Eguy Rosario. It was Rosario’s 19th home run of the season to move past Tirso Ornelas for the team lead. Rosario also homered in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Cal Mitchell went 2-for-4 with a home run for the Chihuahuas and has also homered in back-to-back games. Mitchell has multiple hits in each of his last two games and had eight hits in five games played in the series against Tacoma. Nabil Crismatt pitched two scoreless innings for the Chihuahuas and hasn’t allowed any runs in his last 9.2 innings.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 4, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (09/01/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Tacoma (30-27), El Paso (21-36)

Next Game: Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso TBA vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.