Las Cruces boys to play in state basketball semi-finals in front of no crowd

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces High School boys basketball team was set to tip-off in the state basketball tournament semifinals in Albuquerque on Thursday afternoon, but will now play in front of no crowd.

The New Mexico Activities Association late Wednesday night announced that fans would not be allowed to attend the game, the latest event casualty stemming from growing fears over the spread of coronavirus.

"Per the guidance of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham & recommendations from the New Mexico Department of Health, the remainder of the 2020 State Basketball Tournament will go on as scheduled, however without fans," the NMAA said in a twitter post.

The only way now for fans to see the Las Cruces game will be by paying a $10.99 fee to view a live stream of it at http://NFHSNetwork.com.

Earlier Wednesday, four New Mexico residents were confirmed as having tested positive for the virus and the governor declared a statewide public health emergency.

Also, a group of Las Cruces High School students on a school-sponsored trip to Washington, D.C. saw their conference in the nation's capitol cancelled Wednesday and were told they'll have to self-quarantine after they fly back home.

