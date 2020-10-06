NMAA says New Mexico student athletes can now play sports with failing grades

High School Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Student athletes across New Mexico can play sports during the fall semester, even if they have failing grades, according to new guidelines from the New Mexico Activities Association.

"We do want these kids to graduate," said Ernie Viramontes, the athletic director for Las Cruces Public Schools. "Their grades should come first."

Fall sports include volleyball, cross country and golf. High school football was delayed until the spring, Viramontes explained.

According to the director of the New Mexico Activities Association, 70 percent of student athletes have at least one failing grade.

"The canvas learning, the remote learning, everything that comes with it, it was a big transition for parents, coaches, teachers, kids," Viramontes said.

However, the athletic director told ABC-7 that for next semester, the district will require students to have a 2.0 grade point average in order to play.

"We've got to make sure they're taking care of business and grades, because if they don't take care of that, starting next semester, they're not going to be able to play," Viramontes said.