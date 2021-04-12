Super-recruit KJ Lewis returning to Chapin for junior season

High School Sports

EL PASO, Texas - After transfer speculation, the best high school basketball player in El Paso will be staying just that.

Chapin rising junior KJ Lewis, an ESPN National Top 25 recruit for the Class of 2023, confirmed to ABC-7 on Monday that he will be returning to Chapin for the 2021-22 academic year.

There was thought that Lewis, who led the Huskies to 5A Sweet 16 berth this past season, might look to play basketball elsewhere in search of preparation for the college level.

But both Lewis and Chapin Head Coach Rodney Lewis confirmed that the All-State selection will be returning for the Huskies next season.

"We still got a lot of work to do," said Lewis in a text to ABC-7's Nate Ryan.

After receiving a scholarship offer from UTEP last May, Lewis exploded onto the national scene garnering offers from the likes of Arizona State, Houston, Texas A&M, DePaul, and national powerhouse Kansas.

Lewis has told ABC-7 that Arizona, UCLA, and Purdue have all shown previous interest.

The Huskies saw their 2021 season end in the Texas 5A Regional Semifinals by way of a 64-56 to Mansfield Summit. Chapin had led by 15 in the first half.

Also returning for the Huskies are All-District performers Manny Flores and Antwonne Holmes.

With Lewis back in the fold, Chapin will enter next season as a state title contender in Texas.