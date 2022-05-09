12 Borderland high school baseball and softball teams are still alive in the playoffs – who, where and when they’re playing this week
EL PASO, Texas -- Playoffs are well and truly underway for high school softball and baseball and 12 Borderland teams remain fighting for the respective titles.
In baseball eight teams from the El Paso area had big wins over the weekend to see their season continue. This week they'll compete in the round of 64 - UIL Area Playoffs.
While two baseball teams from Las Cruces continue their quest in the NMAA state playoffs.
Then in softball Americas are the only El Paso team still alive as we enter the round of 32 - the Regional Quarterfinals.
While in Las Cruces Centennial are the only team still standing as we head into the quarterfinals.
Below is a full schedule of who, where and when each team will play this week:
Class 6A Texas Area Baseball Playoffs Texas
Americas vs. Southlake Carroll
Game 1: Friday May 13, 1 p.m. MT in Odessa, TX - only a one game playoff
Pebble Hills vs. Keller
Game 1: Friday May 13, 4 p.m. MT in Andrews, TX
Game 2: Saturday May 14, 9 a.m. MT
Game 3: Only played if necessary
Class 5A Texas Area Baseball Playoffs Texas
Canutillo vs. Randall
Game 1: Thursday May 12, 4 p.m. MT in Roswell, NM - only a one game playoff
Ysleta vs. Lubbock Cooper
Game 1: Friday May 13, 7 p.m. MT in Roswell, NM
Game 2: Saturday May 14, 11 a.m. MT
Game 3: Only played if necessary
Del Valle vs. Lubbock Coronado
Game 1: Friday May 13, 3 p.m. MT in Monahans
Game 2: Saturday May 14, 10 a.m. MT
Game 3: Only played if necessary
El Dorado vs. Abilene Wylie
Game 1: Friday May 13, 4 p.m. MT in Fort Stockton
Game 2: Saturday May 14, 10 a.m. MT
Game 3: Only played if necessary
Class 4A Texas Area Baseball Playoffs
Riverside vs. Lubbock Estacado
Game 1: Thursday May 12, 5 p.m. MT in Pecos
Game 2: Friday May 13, 12 p.m. MT
Game 3: Only played if necessary
Class 3A Texas Area Baseball Playoffs
Tornillo vs. Idalou
Game 1: Thursday May 12, 4 p.m. MT in Monahans
Game 2: Immediately following Game 1
Game 3: Friday May 13, 6 p.m. MT, only played if necessary
Class 5A New Mexico Baseball Quarterfinals
(4) Organ Mountain vs. (5) Hobbs
Thursday May 12, 10 a.m. MT at Santa Ana Star Field
Class 1A New Mexico Baseball Semifinals
(1) Gateway Christian vs. (4) Mesilla Valley Christian
Friday May 13, 12 p.m. MT at Cleveland High School
Class 6A Texas Regional Softball Quarterfinals
Americans vs. Midland
Game 1: Thursday May 12, 7 p.m. MT, in Pecos
Game 2: Friday May 13, 5 p.m. MT
Game 3: Only played if necessary
Class 5A New Mexico Softball Quarterfinals
(2) Centennial vs. (7) Hobbs
Thursday May 12, 11 a.m. MT at Cleveland High School
Comments