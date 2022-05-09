12 Borderland high school baseball and softball teams are still alive in the playoffs – who, where and when they’re playing this week

EL PASO, Texas -- Playoffs are well and truly underway for high school softball and baseball and 12 Borderland teams remain fighting for the respective titles.

In baseball eight teams from the El Paso area had big wins over the weekend to see their season continue. This week they'll compete in the round of 64 - UIL Area Playoffs.

While two baseball teams from Las Cruces continue their quest in the NMAA state playoffs.

Then in softball Americas are the only El Paso team still alive as we enter the round of 32 - the Regional Quarterfinals.

While in Las Cruces Centennial are the only team still standing as we head into the quarterfinals.

Below is a full schedule of who, where and when each team will play this week:

Class 6A Texas Area Baseball Playoffs Texas

Americas vs. Southlake Carroll

Game 1: Friday May 13, 1 p.m. MT in Odessa, TX - only a one game playoff

Pebble Hills vs. Keller

Game 1: Friday May 13, 4 p.m. MT in Andrews, TX

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 9 a.m. MT

Game 3: Only played if necessary

Class 5A Texas Area Baseball Playoffs Texas

Canutillo vs. Randall

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 4 p.m. MT in Roswell, NM - only a one game playoff

Ysleta vs. Lubbock Cooper

Game 1: Friday May 13, 7 p.m. MT in Roswell, NM

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 11 a.m. MT

Game 3: Only played if necessary

Del Valle vs. Lubbock Coronado

Game 1: Friday May 13, 3 p.m. MT in Monahans

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 10 a.m. MT

Game 3: Only played if necessary

El Dorado vs. Abilene Wylie

Game 1: Friday May 13, 4 p.m. MT in Fort Stockton

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 10 a.m. MT

Game 3: Only played if necessary

Class 4A Texas Area Baseball Playoffs

Riverside vs. Lubbock Estacado

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 5 p.m. MT in Pecos

Game 2: Friday May 13, 12 p.m. MT

Game 3: Only played if necessary

Class 3A Texas Area Baseball Playoffs

Tornillo vs. Idalou

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 4 p.m. MT in Monahans

Game 2: Immediately following Game 1

Game 3: Friday May 13, 6 p.m. MT, only played if necessary

Class 5A New Mexico Baseball Quarterfinals

(4) Organ Mountain vs. (5) Hobbs

Thursday May 12, 10 a.m. MT at Santa Ana Star Field

Class 1A New Mexico Baseball Semifinals

(1) Gateway Christian vs. (4) Mesilla Valley Christian

Friday May 13, 12 p.m. MT at Cleveland High School

Class 6A Texas Regional Softball Quarterfinals

Americans vs. Midland

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 7 p.m. MT, in Pecos

Game 2: Friday May 13, 5 p.m. MT

Game 3: Only played if necessary

Class 5A New Mexico Softball Quarterfinals

(2) Centennial vs. (7) Hobbs

Thursday May 12, 11 a.m. MT at Cleveland High School