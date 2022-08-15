‘Skies the Limit’ for Parkland Matadors under new head coach Leigh McWhorter

EL PASO, Texas -- The Parkland Matadors are looking to go big this season under new head coach Leigh McWhorter and they've got the experience and star power to do so.

The team returns 15 starters including two Power-5 commits in offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie (Colorado) and wide receiver DJ Crest (Texas Tech).

"I just want to make them better and push this program forward and with the talent that they have obviously coming in late, it makes the transition so much easier and skies the limit for these kids," McWhorter said.

Another starter returning is quarterback Erik Ortiz who settled into the role as the 2021 season progressed. Ortiz now a junior told ABC-7 he'll be using his hard work and the experience and talent of some of his teammates to guide him this season.

"They're amazing, I get protection from Tyrone and I get to throw to DJ anytime and he always comes down with the ball," Ortiz said. "They make my job a lot easier."

"He bought in this summer," McWhorter said of Ortiz. "He's asked to work after our workouts and what not and he comes in early, he's a great kid."

While this is the first program McWhorter has ever led, he has over 20 years of coaching experience. His most recent gig coming as the offensive coordinator of Franklin where he also filled in as interim head coach at times in 2021.

The Matadors so far are liking what McWhorter brings to the team and hope with his coaching they can better their 4-8 from last year and go deep this season.

"He's brought a new energy, new culture and new excitement," Ortiz said. "He's been really helpful with us getting to know everything."

"He's brought more enthusiasm to the program," defensive lineman Iycariaous Lewis said. "People seem more hype around here it just seems like a better atmosphere."

Parkland begins their season at home on Aug. 26th against El Dorado and you can catch the highlights that night on the Borderland Blitz.