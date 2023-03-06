Keeping it in the family: Parkland grad named new head coach of girls basketball team

EL PASO, Texas -- On Monday Parkland named Vinny Morua as the new head coach of the girls basketball team.

Morua has spent roughly ten years coming up the ranks in the Parkland coaching community.

"This is my dream job," Morua said. "It's time to step up, put a great staff around me have a great relationship with the kids and elevate their play."

The 2009 Parkland grad began his coaching career as a city league coach with his sister in the Parkland area, he then started volunteering at Parkland high school and most recently has been the 8th grade girls basketball coach at Parkland middle school, while still being involved at the high school level too.

"I have a great relationship with the kids here, from middle school all the way up for the last couple of years so it's time," Morua said. "It's time to bring it and just get to work."

Morua takes over the Matadors after a 2022-23 season which saw them finish with a 5-29 record, with just 1 of those wins coming in district play.

He told ABC-7 he wants to continue to elevate basketball in the northeast and he thinks the key to turning the program around is all about building relationships.

"You've got to win their hearts before you ask them to do anything," Morua said. "I'm going to bring in player by player build those relationships and bring this team together so we're ready to compete for next year."