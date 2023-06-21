Yes, that’s another home run for El Pasoan Ivan Melendez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Ivan Melendez is the true definition of a slugger - he set a new single-season home run record in Division 1 baseball last year in the BBCOR era and he keeps hitting home runs this season in the Minors.

The Coronado grad monstered his 13th home run of the season on Wednesday night in the Hillsboro Hops 8-7 loss to the Everett AquaSox.

The home run was his 43rd hit of the season in 44 games. His batting average now sits at .273 on the season. Melendez also has 33 RBIs.

The Hops play the AquaSox on Thursday at 6.05 p.m. MT.