El Dorado Aztecs: High School Football Season Preview

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Dorado Aztecs went 5-5 in the 2022 season and narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

"That's been pushing us to work harder this offseason," El Dorado sophomore running back Ryan Estrada said. "That's our main goal to get to the playoffs and make a run."

Head coach Frank Martinez said heading into his third year at the helm that the team now knows the expectations and built a new culture based off of it, all of which culminated in the best offseason he's been involved in with the Aztecs.

El Dorado will be young but experienced this season. They return a total of 13 starters, including Estrada, who in his freshman year rushed for 1,326 yards and 15 touchdowns. Already Estrada holds five Division 1 FBS offers (Baylor, Texas Tech, UTSA, SMU and UTEP).

"What Ryan brings to the team is not just his physical ability but most importantly and what we harp on with our leaders is he brings that vocally now," Martinez said. "He's one of our hardest workers and when one of your, if not your most talented guy is your hardest worker you've got some good stuff going."

The Aztecs are hoping with the help of Estrada they can compete against some of the best teams in the city.

"Our two goals are number one to make playoffs and number two to win gold balls and those are the things that we've been harping on all offseason and that's really just our program," Martinez said. "We need to reach it this year, that's our expectation, that's our goals. We have the team to do it we just have to stay healthy and stay humble."

El Dorado begin their season hosting Parkland at 7.30 p.m. MT on Friday, Aug. 25th. You can watch all the highlights that night on the Borderland Blitz.