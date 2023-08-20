Del Valle Conquistadores: High School Football Season Preview

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Del Valle Conquistadores have been a consistent threat in Class 5A Division 1 in recent years, despite losing a lot of experience in the offseason they think they can once again be a force.

"We want to win district, we want to win bi-district and we want to make a playoff run and the guys know that and know what it takes and we're really excited for the upcoming year," Head Coach at Del Valle Rudy Contreras said.

The Conquistadores went 9-2 last year and won yet another District title but they have some big holes to fill this year, no more so than three-year starter at quarterback, Jesse Ramos.

Contreras said it's still a battle for who will replace Ramos and play QB this year but it looks like sophomore talent, Jake Fetti will get the nod to play under centre.

"We're really confident in the guys we have stepping in," Contreras said. "Jake Fetti has been looking really good."

Del Valle return 10 starters from last season and expect guys like, WR/DB and 2022 District MVP Matt Lopez (733 yards, 4 TDs receiving; 59 tackles; 3 kick return TDs), RB/FS Shelton Fuller (438 yards, 10 TDs rushing; 17 tackles, 1 INT), WR/CB Jonathon Estrada (709 yards, 5 TDs receiving; 28 tackles 5 INTs) and RB Juan Archuleta (702 yards, 6 TDs rushing), to step-up big time this season.

"We're definitely young, we're young up front in the line, we've got a young quarterback but our defense is stout, d-line is stout, safety's are stout, everything is good we've just got to get those young guys up and running," Lopez said.

Del Valle begin their season away at Burges on Friday at 7 p.m. MT. You can catch all of the action that night on the Borderland Blitz.