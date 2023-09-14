Thursday Night Football: Montwood move to 2-0 in district play

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As always on a Thursday night, we get to enjoy an appetizer of high school football games before a full slate on Friday.

This Thursday the Montwood Rams defeated Socorro 41-21 at the SAC.

The win sees the Rams move to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in District 1-6A play, after a thrilling overtime 37-35 win over Americas last week.

Elsewhere, Valencia beat Santa Teresa at home 51-13.

We will have all the action from the rest of the games on the Borderland Blitz on Friday, starting at 10.35 p.m. MT.