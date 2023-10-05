Montwood and Chapin are Undefeated in District Play after Big Wins on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three games were on tap on Thursday to begin week seven of Texas high school football.

In District 1-6A Montwood quarterback Michael Southern threw five touchdown passes to lead the Rams to a 41-20 win over the Eastlake Falcons.

Montwood are now 4-0 in district play and 4-2 on the season, they play Pebble Hills next Friday. Meanwhile the Rams fall to 3-2 in district play and are 5-2 overall, they play Franklin on Friday.

Over at Austin High School District 1-5A Division 2 play began between the Chapin Huskies and the Jefferson Silver Foxes.

The Huskies were as dominant as ever, grabbing a 49-0 win to move to 1-0 in district play and 4-2 on the season, they will look to keep their run going next week when they play at Burges. Meanwhile the Silver Foxes with a 0-6 record are still in search of their first win of the season, they host El Paso next week.

Over in New Mexico at the Field of Dreams, Mayfield racked up the points defeating Santa Teresa 53-0. The game was cut short in the third quarter because of the mercy rule in New Mexico. The Trojans improve to 4-3 on the season.

These three games just an appetizer for what is to come in week seven. You can catch all of the action on the Borderland Blitz on Friday night at 10:35 p.m. MT.